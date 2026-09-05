Can I watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on TV? Full live stream details for Premier League 3pm kick-off

Watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace in a clash between two teams who are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Both clubs appointed new managers in the summer and will be desperate for a confidence-boosting point or three at Craven Cottage.

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has overseen narrow losses by Chelsea and Sunderland, while Pierre Sage was unable to prevent Palace falling to defeat against Everton and Manchester City.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Is Fulham vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Crystal Palace is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

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How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other Premier League matches each week.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on Peacock.

Watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on Peacock Peacock plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Fulham vs Crystal Palace. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace in Australia

In Australia, Fulham vs Crystal Palace is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

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Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Preview

While it is a little early in the season to call any fixture a 'must win', Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa and his Crystal Palace counterpart Pierre Sage could really do with a result at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers showed some good signs in their first two league games under former Real Madrid boss Arbeloa, as well as easing past League One AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup, but ultimately are yet to get off the mark in the Premier League.

A summer of change at Fulham was rounded off with the deadline-day signings of midfielder Hugo Larsson on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, centre back David Affengruber from Elche and midfielder Manuel Angel, who became the third player to swap the Bernabeu for the Cottage this summer.

All three players could be in the squad against Palace, while right back Kenny Tete could feature despite nearly joining Everton late in the transfer window.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Palace are seriously short of firepower for their trip across London, with Ismaila Sarr unavailable following the collapse of his proposed move to Liverpool and fellow forward Jean-Philippe Mateta also sidelined.

The Eagles swooped for four signings on deadline day, with defender Honest Ahanor arriving on loan from Atalanta, left back Ben Chilwell returning to Selhurst Park from Strasbourg, midfielder Quinten Timber joining from Marseille and winger Dario Osorio moving on loan from Midtjylland.

That should improve Sage's mood after an underwhelming start to his Palace tenure, which has seen them score just once and concede six goals in defeats against Everton and Manchester City.

The South London club must start picking up results soon, or the Frenchman's job will come under scrutiny.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace

The Cottagers have shown enough in their first two games to suggest they can get off the mark against Palace.