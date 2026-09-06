“Every year on May 13, I relive the QPR goal. They are lovely memories - it will always be that way” Sergio Aguero on the lasting impact of his Premier League-winning moment

There are few strikes in Premier League history as iconic of Sergio Aguero’s goal against QPR in 2012.

The Argentine struck deep into stoppage time on the final day of the season, as Manchester City remarkably came back from the brink at the Etihad Stadium to land their first league title of the Premier League era.

Fourteen Premier League seasons have passed since that moment, with Aguero having retired from the game five years ago - but the goal continues to live vividly in his memory.

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Aguero on his goal that changed Manchester City forever

City went into their final game of the season that year knowing a win over QPR would seal the title, after they defeated Manchester United a week earlier. But what followed was not as straightforward as City fans would have hoped.

“After we beat Manchester United, we went into the last game of the season knowing that if we won at home to QPR, we would win the league,” Aguero recalls to FourFourTwo.

Aguero pulls the trigger in stoppage time (Image credit: Alamy)

“During the second half though, we went 2-1 down. You’re not thinking about anything at that moment. You’re thinking that we’re going to lose the league. But hey, we kept trying until the end. When Edin Dzeko scored the goal to make it 2-2 in the 92nd minute though, I thought ‘Well, maybe I can score another’.”

What happened next was one of English football’s most unforgettable moments.

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“I made the decision to drop back to receive the pass from Nigel de Jong, then I tried to play a one-two with Mario Balotelli,” Aguero continues. “That had been in my head already – I’d been planning that, to see if I could get a goal.

“Beforehand, I’d told Mario that I was going to look for him, that I was going to give it to him so that he could give me a one-two and an assist. Luckily, the plan I had with him worked out – it ended up being the perfect play. I did the one-two with Mario, I scored and we won the title.

“Moments like that stay with you forever – it’s a memory I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. Now that I’m not playing any more and I understand how that title is valued much more, it brings back very nice memories whenever I talk about it.”

Aguero's goal sealed the first of his five titles with City (Image credit: Getty)

For Aguero, the significance of that moment has only grown, and it is something he recognises every year.

“It’s really nice that the fans still follow me, that they still love me in the same way that they did when I was playing. I think they were happy with my performance over those 10 years, with all of the title wins, and of course the QPR goal, which was important to the club’s history.

“Now that I’m not playing any more, as the years go by, every year on May 13, the day of that goal against QPR, I relive the moment. Lovely memories – for me, it will always be that way.”

Sergio Aguero was an ambassador for FIFA Hospitality at this summer’s World Cup