How to watch Everton vs Man United for FREE: Live stream details for Premier League 2026/27 game

Watch Everton vs Man Utd this weekend in the Premier League, as David Moyes faces his old employers at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Read on for streaming details, TV info and a match preview for Sunday's clash on Merseyside.

Everton welcomed back Jack Grealish in a huge boost to their hopes this season, but lost star man Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City.

Manchester United meanwhile chose to stand down as Carlos Baleba remained their final piece of summer business, despite the cry for a left-back to arrive at Old Trafford in the final few hours.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Everton vs Manchester United online from anywhere on the third weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Can I watch Everton vs Man United for free? Yes! Everton vs Man United is free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube. You don't need an account either, just find the live stream and watch! You can unlock your free stream with NordVPN.

Watch Everton vs Man Utd from anywhere

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How to watch Everton vs Man Utd in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Everton vs Man Utd on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Everton vs Man Utd on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Everton vs Man Utd on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including this Sunday 2pm kick off – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers can add Sky Sports from £22/month.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd in the US

USA Network is the place to watch Everton vs Man Utd for viewers in the US.

Visiting the US from Brazil? Use NordVPN to watch Everton vs Man Utd on CazeTV.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd in Australia

In Australia, Everton vs Man Utd is live on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport.

Watch Everton vs Man Utd on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. You will be able to stream Everton vs Man Utd and a host of other games throughout the season, including every Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixture.

Tickets

Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2026/27 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

Everton vs Man Utd: Preview

Moyes' side have amassed four points from two games so far this season, which will please the experienced Scot in the dugout.

The big news this week was Ndiaye's departure to fellow Premier League side Manchester City, as the Senegal international made the switch for just £65m.

Grealish has headed back to Merseyside on a separate deal, on loan again for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign.

In terms of injuries, Christian Norgaard (unspecified) is a doubt, but new signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles could play for the Toffees.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Manchester United strutted their stuff with a 5-2 hammering of new boys Ipswich Town at Old Trafford last weekend.

Last year's PFA Player of the Season, Bruno Fernandes, grabbed a hat-trick to please most FPL players who selected him, with Baleba also presented to the crowd before kick-off in M16.

Baleba is one of three guaranteed absentees for the visitors alongside Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Amad Diallo (ankle), while Matthijs de Ligt (back) is likely to miss out. but Luke Shaw (hamstring), Mason Mount (knock) and Tom Heaton (knock) will all require late fitness tests.

Manager Michael Carrick chose to go with centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire again for the visit of the Tractor Boys, and is unlikely to change what ain't broke against Everton.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-3 Man Utd

The Red Devils looked solid for most of the game against Gary O'Neil's side and we expect them to emerge victorious on Sunday afternoon.