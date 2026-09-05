Manchester United debut revealed for Carlos Baleba as Michael Carrick breaks silence on new arrival

Carlos Baleba will make his Manchester United debut soon

Carlos Baleba's Manchester United debut date has been revealed by Michael Carrick, ahead of his side's trip to Everton this weekend.

Manchester United have won one, and lost one in their two opening Premier League games this term, defeating Ipswich Town 5-2 last Sunday.

Prior to that, another newly-promoted side in Hull City served the Red Devils a 2-0 opening day defeat at the MKM Stadium

Manchester United have lost one, and won one in their opening two Premier League games. Soon, they'll have Baleba to call upon (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United signed Baleba in late August, in a deal worth £70 million, from their Premier League peer Brighton.

The Red Devils lost veteran midfielder Casemiro in the summer, and shelled out an initial £65 million, with a further five in add-ons, to secure the services of the Cameroonian as a replacement.

The former Brighton man signed in a deal worth £70 million for the Red Devils. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baleba made 31 English top-flight appearances last season, playing almost 1700 minutes.

He recovered the ball just over three times per game, while winning an average of six duels; Baleba also made one interception and one tackle per match for the Seagulls.

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Before revealing the his likely debut date, Carrick provided updates on the injury status of Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.

The former seems to have had a positive week on the training pitches, as relayed by Ben Dinnery, while the latter was pictured alongside club captain Bruno Fernandes in training on Thursday.

Baleba is now 10-14 days out from making his debut appearance for the Red Devils, as Carrick's men prepare to play Champions League football in the coming weeks.

Bryan Mbeumo won't have to worry about this happening again (Image credit: Getty Images)

In relation to Manchester United's schedule, the Cameroonian will likely make his first appearance in red versus Fulham at Craven Cottage.

That match will be played in the Premier League on September 20, however, if Baleba becomes available at the mid point of the range provided, he could face off against his former team in the Carabao Cup, on September 16.

If that is to be the case, bizarrely, Baleba's previous and last game would be against Manchester United, then Brighton respectively.

The 22-year-old last featured in a football match versus the Red Devils during a 3-0 loss with Brighton, in the final game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.