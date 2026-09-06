How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for FREE: TV channels for the biggest game of the weekend in the Premier League

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for free this weekend as both sides put their unbeaten records on the line at the Emirates Stadium.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal are two for two and looking strong as they bid to retain their Premier League title this season. Wins over Coventry and Aston Villa have also seen the Gunners keep two clean sheets to this point.

Chelsea have swept aside Fulham and Brighton, with last weekend's win against the Seagulls resulting in a seven-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge, as Cole Palmer shone again.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online and from anywhere, including for free, on the third weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for FREE

Arsenal vs Chelsea isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV that currently comes with a 21-day free trial.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Arsenal vs Chelsea stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Arsenal vs Chelsea.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Arsenal vs Chelsea

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Arsenal vs Chelsea on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST on Monday.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Arsenal vs Chelsea but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two and a half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a complimentary half-time drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Preview

Arsenal are continuing from where they left off in the Premier League, posting two from two so far and are yet to concede a solitary goal this season.

Last weekend's hard-fought 1-0 win against Aston Villa saw Christos Tzolis hauled off at half-time after picking up a booking and looking visibly frustrated with Matty Cash.

Whether or not the Greek international will start again remains to be seen, with Arteta not boasting as many options as he previously had following the departure of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres has had to settle for a place on the bench with Kai Havertz getting the nod so far in attack. The German has looked good after a lengthy lay-off with injury in 2025/26.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Chelsea’s transfer window came to a close with Enzo Fernandez leaving for Manchester City, while their late pursuits of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone ultimately ended empty-handed.

It’s the front three of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro who have everyone talking, with the trio combining impressively in the Blues’ opening two games.

Xabi Alonso appears set to stick with his three-at-the-back system for now and will hope his side can keep Arsenal’s wealth of attacking talent at bay in Sunday’s kick-off.

Jordan Henderson (wrist) and Marco Palestra (unspecified) remain out of contention with individual injury problems.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

The Gunners have looked solid as a rock, but Chelsea's attack will have to be carefully dealt with. We see a draw.