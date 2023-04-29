Jeff Stelling announces departure from Soccer Saturday after more than 25 years

Jeff Stelling has announced that he will leave his role as host of Soccer Saturday at the end of the season.

The popular 68-year-old has fronted Sky Sports' flagship Saturday afternoon football show for most of the Premier League era, having first joined the broadcaster over 30 years ago.

Stelling had initially planned to leave Soccer Saturday at the end of last season but decided to stay on for another year.

This time, though, Stelling will be departing for real. Announcing his decision lived on air, he said:

"I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team. It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over-the-top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun – for me, at least!"

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes added:

"Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere. His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards. He will be sorely missed."

Soccer Saturday will continue next season, although no new host has been confirmed as yet.