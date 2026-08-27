'It’s exciting to be a part of that change' Ella Toone on a new era for the WSL and Manchester United

Ella Toone has been at the heart of Manchester United’s women’s team since its inception, and as the club enters a new era this season, the midfielder insists she has plenty more to give.

Marc Skinner’s five-year spell in charge came to an end this summer with former Hearts boss Eva Olid taking over as United’s new manager in her first Women’s Super League role. There has also been significant change within the squad - with Leah Galton, Hannah Blundell, Millie Turner, Lisa Naalsund, Melvine Malard and Gabby George among the departing names.

But Toone remains at the club she calls home, as United prepare for another competitive WSL campaign, with the 26-year-old determined to continue improving.

Ella Toone taking leadership role at Manchester United

“I know that as someone who has been here for a long time, sometimes it can be hard to find that motivation or be a bit complacent,” Toone said. “But because of the person that I am, I want to be the best I can be.



“As a player and a person, I always want to be better and push myself. I have that motivation to get up and give 100% every day.



“I feel like I've got a really high ceiling and there's still a long way for me to go as long as I come in and learn and develop every day."



With so much change at the club, Toone has emerged as one of United’s senior figures, a role she is enjoying growing into.



"I'm 26 and for some reason I'm now in the old category at this club," Toone said. "But I take a lot of pride in the fact that I've played a lot of games for Manchester United and I know that people can lean on me.



"I have to be a leader in this team and show them what it means to play for Manchester United. It’s something that I take in my stride."

'Bigger and better every year'

Toone has been at United since the inception of their women's team (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

United face an increasingly competitive WSL this season, as the league continues to grow and attract some of the biggest names in world football.



Former Barcelona star Alexia Putellas is among those arriving in England this summer, joining London City Lionesses, while the league has expanded to 14 teams. Toone believes that increased competition is one of the reasons the WSL has become such an attractive destination for players from around the world.



“We know that this league is one of the best in the world because no matter who plays who, they can take points off anyone,” she added.



“No game is an easy game in this league, every game is really tough and that's why we attract such amazing players and talents from all across the world - they want to play in a league that's so challenging and competitive.

This league is one of the best in the world because no matter who plays who, they can take points off anyone Ella Toone

“It’s grown so much in the time that I've been a part of it and that's down to clubs investing more and bringing top world-class players in from all over the world.



“It gets bigger and better every year, so it's exciting to be a part of that change and that journey within women's football.”



That increased investment across the WSL provides an interesting backdrop to United’s own summer that has been dominated by departures that have raised questions over whether United are keeping pace with the investment of their rivals - champions Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, and the recently-ascended London City Lionesses.

London City Lionesses have made big moves this summer (Image credit: Unknown)

Despite reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last season in their first time in the main competition, they missed out on European football this season after a fourth-placed league finish.

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Their reshaped squad now gives Olid further challenges to tackle to close the gap on the teams above them.



But for Toone, now the only remaining pioneer from the side established in 2018, her focus is on her continued development and fighting hard in another season at the club that made her fall in love with football.



And for a lifelong United fan, no moments come bigger than the opportunity to play at Old Trafford - where United will host Arsenal in their final home match of the season.



“It means everything to play at Old Trafford,” she added. “I think it means everything to everyone who plays for Manchester United to play at one of the best stadiums in the world in Old Trafford in front of our fans, family, friends. It's always an amazing opportunity for us and one that we enjoy doing.



“But Leigh Sports Village is our home and has been for a long time - we love it when we fill out that stadium, but of course we look forward to our Old Trafford games every year.”