Quiz! Can you answer 15 questions on Premier League in 2016-17?

How well do you know the history of the Premier League?

How much can you remember about the Premier League one decade ago? This FourFourTwo quiz will put you through your trivia paces on all things top-flight in 2016-17.

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In the summer of 2016, English football was reeling from Leicester City's shock Premier League title win. The Foxes couldn't quite match that achievement and 2016-17 was a very different experience for the champions. But what else do you know about that season?

This quiz has 15 questions to answer and you have 8 minutes to answer them all. Remember to let us know how you get on!

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. To get started, we want you to name every top flight club in England since 1945 and every club in the Football League right now.

Next, can you name every club to have won any one of England's top four tiers and place each of these famous football statues outside the correct stadium? You might get most of them without much trouble. You won't get all of them easily.

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If you're after more Premier League quizzing and we've got what you're looking for. Can you sort these players in order of their total numbers of Premier League appearances? Next, how about aiming for the lot in our one-season wonders quiz?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67 features clues on shirt sponsors, EFL counties, and relegations. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.