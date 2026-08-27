Arsenal given green light to sign Gabriel Martinelli replacement for fraction of Vinicius Jr. price

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Arsenal have received the green light to make an impactful summer signing for a fraction of what it would have previously cost

LYON, FRANCE - AUGUST 26: Malick Fofana #11 of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs Second Leg football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Fenerbahce SK at Groupama Stadium on August 26, 2026 in Decines near Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Malick Fofana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s ongoing quest to bolster their frontline has seen them linked with superstar names such as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and the like.

However, smart recruitment often lies in identifying world-class potential before the price tag hits eye-watering figures.

Enter Olympique Lyonnais' 21-year-old winger Malick Fofana.

Arsenal have found their cut-price Martinelli replacement

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal FC and Como 1907 at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2026 in London, United Kingdom.

Farewell, Gabi? (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Belgian international, who operates on the left-hand side, has suddenly become much more affordable following the French outfit's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

In last night's agonising Champions League play-off second leg against Fenerbahce, Lyon fought back to level the aggregate score in the second half. What appeared to be their decisive goal, though, was ruled out by VAR, allowing Fenerbahce to prevail and consigning Lyon to the Europa League.

LYON, FRANCE - AUGUST 26: Malick Fofana #11 of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs Second Leg football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Fenerbahce SK at Groupama Stadium on August 26, 2026 in Decines near Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Lyon will be playing Europa League football this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyon's failure carries significant financial consequences for a club that has been no stranger to balance sheet issues in recent times.

Under UEFA’s current distribution model, reaching the Champions League league phase guarantees earnings of €18.62 million (£15.7m) simply for participation.

By contrast, dropping into the Europa League yields a modest base fee of just €4.31m (£3.6m) - an immediate deficit of €14.31m (£12.1m).

Similarly, a victory in the Champions League yields €2.1m (£1.8m) compared to the Europa League's €450k (£386k).

Factoring in the diminished value pillar allocations alongside the smaller performance bonuses, Lyon stand to miss out on an estimated €30m to €40m (£25m–£34m) in total European revenue this season.

The Champions League Trophy is displayed on a plinth prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC at Puskas Arena on May 30, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary

Hands off. No Champions League for you, OL... (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a club already walking a financial tightrope, this shortfall is the worst case scenario.

Severe financial distress nearly saw Lyon demoted to Ligue 2 by the DNCG (Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion) - the financial watchdog and regulatory body for professional football clubs in France - a couple of summers ago, compelling them to sell players like Rayan Cherki to Manchester City on the cheap.

According to French journalist Romain Molina, Lyon must generate €100m (£86m) before June 30, 2027 or risk sanctions from the relevant financial and regulatory bodies again. Most of that figure is likely to come from player sales, meaning members of the squad like Fofana will probably be jettisoned.

Rayan Cherki of Manchester City acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Manchester, England.

Rayan Cherki's £30m transfer to Manchester City looks like a snip in hindsight (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This hands Mikel Arteta, Arsenal and other interested suitors, something of a transfer open goal.

With Gabriel Martinelli looking set to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Fofana could offer Arteta an option as a replacement and long-term ceiling-raiser.

Where a player like Vinicius Jr. would have commanded an astronomical fee well over £150m alongside structure-busting wage demands, Lyon’s vulnerable negotiating position means Fofana can be acquired for a fraction of that cost. Arsenal have effectively been given the green light, but must move swiftly to capitalise before competitor clubs swoop in.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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