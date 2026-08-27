Quickfire Quiz 189: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time for another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz! 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds. Easy, right? Wrong.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes
FourFourTwo has a vast collection of football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, we're going back 30 years to the 1996-97 season in the Premier League. How much can you remember?
Next, we want you to name the most expensive Premier League signings of every summer since 1992 and every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England.
There's also a transfers quiz specific to two La Liga giants: Can you name the 50 most expensive players signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid in their histories? That's a tough one and we're not going to pretend it isn't. Brutal stuff.
We also want you to arrange these players in order of their total numbers of Premier League appearances and these clubs in order of their all-time domestic league title wins.
Last but not least, why not test your quizzing mettle with our Big World Cup 2026 Quiz? How much can you remember about the major football tournament that literally just happened?
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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