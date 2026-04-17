Is Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber injured this weekend? Early Gunners team news ahead of Manchester City

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber had an excellent start to the season, contributing to his side’s enviable defensive record.

Capable of playing across the backline, the Dutchman was especially effective at right-back, forming part of a resolute back four alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

But Timber, whose first season at Arsenal was derailed by injury, has been out of action since he was forced off in the first half of a 2-0 win over Everton last month.