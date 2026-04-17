Is Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber injured this weekend? Early Gunners team news ahead of Manchester City

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Jurrien Timber was one of Mikel Arteta's absentees in the midweek 0-0 draw with Sporting

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber had an excellent start to the season, contributing to his side’s enviable defensive record.

Capable of playing across the backline, the Dutchman was especially effective at right-back, forming part of a resolute back four alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.