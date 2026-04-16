Is Emi Martinez injured? Early Aston Villa team news as goalkeeper hope revealed

Emiliano Martinez, to use his Sunday name

A first Europa League trophy is beginning to look like a real possibility for Aston Villa this season.

Unai Emery’s side lead 3-1 from the first leg of their quarter-final against Bologna, and the final in Istanbul is almost within touching distance.

There is work to do yet, though, and the Villans were dealt a blow when goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez missed last weekend’s Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest after injuring himself in the warm-up.