Is Emi Martinez injured? Early Aston Villa team news as goalkeeper hope revealed

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Emi Martinez missed Aston Villa's game at the weekend but could be fit to start this evening

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth at Villa Park on November 09, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
Emiliano Martinez, to use his Sunday name (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A first Europa League trophy is beginning to look like a real possibility for Aston Villa this season.

Unai Emery’s side lead 3-1 from the first leg of their quarter-final against Bologna, and the final in Istanbul is almost within touching distance.

There is work to do yet, though, and the Villans were dealt a blow when goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez missed last weekend’s Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest after injuring himself in the warm-up.