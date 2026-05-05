Which Premier League teams get into Europe if Aston Villa win the Europa League?
Features
By James Roberts published
Aston Villa face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday
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Aston Villa have two chances to qualify for next season's Champions League in the final three weeks of the campaign.
Unai Emery's side need a maximum of four points from their last three Premier League games to guarantee a top-five finish, thereby securing a return to the continent's top club competition.
Villa can also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League - although they will first have to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit when they host Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday.