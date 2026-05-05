Which Premier League teams get into Europe if Aston Villa win the Europa League?

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Aston Villa face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday

Ollie Watkins&#039; goal was the difference for Aston Villa against Lille
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is eyeing Europa League glory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa have two chances to qualify for next season's Champions League in the final three weeks of the campaign.

Unai Emery's side need a maximum of four points from their last three Premier League games to guarantee a top-five finish, thereby securing a return to the continent's top club competition.