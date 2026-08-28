Is Jack Hinshelwood injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Jack Hinshelwood started the season with two goals

Jack Hinshelwood is a doubt for Brighton & Hove Albion against Chelsea this weekend.

The Seagulls star netted two goals on the opening day of the campaign, but missed Brighton's 4-0 win over Tromso in the Conference League last night with a knock.

Now, the utility man faces a quick turnaround ahead of facing a Blues side who have won both competitive matches under Xabi Alonso.

Jack Hinshelwood could be out for five to six weekes for Brighton & Hove Albion

Hinshelwood completed 63 minutes in the rout of Villa, scoring twice from just two shots on target.

But the midfielder picked up a knock on Wednesday, with manager Fabian Hurzeler, seemingly optimistic of him returning sooner rather than later when he spoke ahead of the European clash with Tromso.

Fabian Hurzeler may be forced into a change (Image credit: Glyn KIRK / AFP)

“He had a small issue in training yesterday, so we have to go day by day with him and see how it progresses over the next few days,” the Brighton boss said after his side’s victory over Tromso. “I can’t give you a clear schedule for when he will be back: it could be a really short thing, or it could be a few days longer.”

“Let’s see how he presents himself, and then we can make a decision.”

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According to The Athletic, the Brighton academy graduate will be out for five to six weeks – though the injury has not been confirmed.

Brighton have a number of injuries at this early stage of the season, with both wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh sidelined right now – the latter of whom Hurzeler claims to have spoken to, to convince the Gambian to remain at the Amex.

Hinshelwood is a doubt for the weekend (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mitoma missed the World Cup with Japan through injury, while Georginio Rutter is still being monitored following a knock.

Rutter's absence could see Greek striker Charalampos Kostoulas get his chance to shine, while new signing Promise David could be in line for a Premier League debut after sitting on the bench against Villa.