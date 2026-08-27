Champions League 2026/27 draw: Every league phase fixture

The Champions League is back!

The Champions League 2026/27 sees the return of some big teams – and here's every league phase fixture.

There are 36 clubs in the first round of this competition, with eight fixtures each – each team plays two opponents from each of the four pots.

So without further ado… who does your team have in the Champions League?

Latest Videos From FourFourTwo Watch full video here:

Fixtures

Every Champions League league phase fixture

The Champions League kicks off again this autumn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Inter (H)

Arsenal (A)

PSV (H)

Roma (A)

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

RB Leipzig (H)

Shakhtar (A)

LASK (H)

AEK Athens (A)

Manchester City

Manchester City

PSG (H)

Barcelona (A)

Sporting CP (H)

Porto (A)

Napoli (H)

RB Leipzig (A)

AEK Athens (H)

Lens (A)

Inter Milan

Liverpool (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Club Brugge (H)

B. Dortmund (A)

Shakhtar (H)

Feyenoord (A)

Stuttgart (H)

S. Bratislava (A)

Barcelona

Barcelona

Man City (H)

PSG (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Sporting CP (A)

Feyenoord (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Como (H)

Sabah (A)

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich (H)

Liverpool (A)

Man Utd (H)

PSV (A)

Fenerbahçe (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

Viking (H)

Stuttgart (A)

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona (H)

Man City (A)

Roma (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Villarreal (A)

S. Bratislava (H)

Como (A)

Liverpool

Liverpool

Atletico Madrid (H)

Inter (A)

Porto (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Villarreal (H)

Fenerbahçe (A)

Lens (H)

LASK (A)

Arsenal

Arsenal

Real Madrid (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

B. Dortmund (H)

Real Betis (A)

Lille (H)

Napoli (A)

Sabah (H)

Slavia Praha (A)

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Arsenal (H)

Atleti (A)

Real Betis (H)

Man Utd (A)

Bodø/Glimt (H)

Lille (A)

Slavia Praha (H)

Viking (A)

Club Brugge

Club Brugge

Liverpool (H)

Inter (A)

Aston Villa (H)

PSV (A)

Bodø/Glimt (H)

Napoli (A)

Lens (H)

Stuttgart (A)

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund

Inter (H)

Arsenal (A)

Real Betis (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Villarreal (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

AEK Athens (H)

Sabah (A)

Porto

Porto

Man City (H)

Liverpool (A)

PSV (H)

Real Betis (A)

Napoli (H)

Feyenoord (A)

Slavia Praha (H)

LASK (A)

Aston Villa

Aston Villa

PSG (H)

Barcelona (A)

B. Dortmund (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Fenerbahçe (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Viking (H)

Slavia Praha (A)

Real Betis

Real Betis

Arsenal (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Porto (H)

B. Dortmund (A)

Feyenoord (H)

Lille (A)

Como (H)

S. Bratislava (A)

Roma

Roma

Real Madrid (H)

PSG (A)

Sporting CP (H)

Man Utd (A)

Lille (H)

Fenerbahçe (A)

S. Bratislava (H)

AEK Athens (A)

Manchester United

Manchester United

Bayern Munich (H)

Atletico Madrid (A)

Roma (H)

Sporting CP (A)

RB Leipzig (H)

Villarreal (A)

Sabah (H)

Como (A)

Sporting

Sporting

Barcelona (H)

Man City (A)

Man Utd (H)

Roma (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Shakhtar (A)

LASK (H)

Lens (A)

PSV

PSV

Atletico Madrid (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Club Brugge (H)

Porto (A)

Shakhtar (H)

RB Leipzig (A)

Stuttgart (H)

Viking (A)

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid (H)

Inter (A)

Sporting CP (H)

PSV (A)

Fenerbahçe (H)

Leipzig (A)

AEK Athens (H)

S. Bratislava (A)

Villarreal

Villarreal

PSG (H)

Liverpool (A)

Man Utd (H)

B. Dortmund (A)

Napoli (H)

Fenerbahçe (A)

Sabah (H)

Slavia Praha (A)

Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt

Atletico Madrid (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

B. Dortmund (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Lille (H)

Napoli (A)

LASK (H)

Lens (A)

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig

Man City (H)

Real Madrid (A)

PSV (H)

Man Utd (A)

Shakhtar (H)

Feyenoord (A)

Lens (H)

Como (A)

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce

Liverpool (H)

Atletico Madrid (A)

Roma (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Villarreal (H)

Shakhtar (A)

Slavia Praha (H)

LASK (A)

Feyenoord

Feyenoord

Inter (H)

Barcelona (A)

Porto (H)

Real Betis (A)

RB Leipzig (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Como (H)

Viking (A)

Galasataray

Galasataray

Barcelona (H)

PSG (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Sporting CP (A)

Feyenoord (H)

Lille (A)

Stuttgart (H)

AEK Athens (A)

Napoli

Napoli

Arsenal (H)

Man City (A)

Arsenal (H)

Man City (A)

Club Brugge (H)

Porto (A)

Bodø/Glimt (H)

Villarreal (A)

Viking (H)

Sabah (A)

Lille

Lille

Bayern Munich (H)

Arsenal (A)

Real Betis (H)

Roma (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

S. Bratislava (H)

Stuttgart (A)

Lens

Lens

Man City (H)

Liverpool (A)

Sporting CP (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Bodø/Glimt (H)

RB Leipzig (A)

Como (H)

Slavia Praha (A)

Slavia Prague

Arsenal (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Porto (A)

Villarreal (H)

Fenerbahçe (A)

Lens (H)

Sabah (A)

Sabah

Sabah

Barcelona (H)

Arsenal (A)

B. Dortmund (H)

Man Utd (A)

Napoli (H)

Villarreal (A)

Slavia Praha (H)

Viking (A)

Pots

You can almost hear the anthem, right? (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Every Champions League pot

Pot 1

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England)

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Pot 2

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Roma (Italy)

Sporting (Portugal)

Aston Villa (England)

Porto (Portugal)

Manchester United (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

Real Betis (Spain)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Pot 3

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Lille (France)

Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

Napoli (Italy)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Villarreal (Spain)

Fenerbahce (Turkiye)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Galatasaray (Turkiye)

Pot 4