Champions League 2026/27 draw: Every league phase fixture
The league phase fixtures for the Champions League 2026/27 see huge match-ups across the continent once more
- 👉 Fixtures
- Real Madrid
- Manchester City
- Inter Milan
- Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Liverpool
- Arsenal
- Bayern Munich
- Club Brugge
- Borussia Dortmund
- Porto
- Aston Villa
- Real Betis
- Roma
- Manchester United
- Sporting
- PSV
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Villarreal
- Bodo/Glimt
- RB Leipzig
- Fenerbahce
- Feyenoord
- Galasataray
- Napoli
- Lille
- Lens
- Slavia Prague
- Sabah
- 👉 Pots
The Champions League 2026/27 sees the return of some big teams – and here's every league phase fixture.
There are 36 clubs in the first round of this competition, with eight fixtures each – each team plays two opponents from each of the four pots.
So without further ado… who does your team have in the Champions League?
Fixtures
Every Champions League league phase fixture
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Inter (H)
Arsenal (A)
PSV (H)
Roma (A)
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RB Leipzig (H)
Shakhtar (A)
LASK (H)
AEK Athens (A)
Manchester City
Manchester City
PSG (H)
Barcelona (A)
Sporting CP (H)
Porto (A)
Napoli (H)
RB Leipzig (A)
AEK Athens (H)
Lens (A)
Inter Milan
Liverpool (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Club Brugge (H)
B. Dortmund (A)
Shakhtar (H)
Feyenoord (A)
Stuttgart (H)
S. Bratislava (A)
Barcelona
Barcelona
Man City (H)
PSG (A)
Aston Villa (H)
Sporting CP (A)
Feyenoord (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Como (H)
Sabah (A)
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich (H)
Liverpool (A)
Man Utd (H)
PSV (A)
Fenerbahçe (H)
Bodø/Glimt (A)
Viking (H)
Stuttgart (A)
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona (H)
Man City (A)
Roma (H)
Aston Villa (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Villarreal (A)
S. Bratislava (H)
Como (A)
Liverpool
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid (H)
Inter (A)
Porto (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Villarreal (H)
Fenerbahçe (A)
Lens (H)
LASK (A)
Arsenal
Arsenal
Real Madrid (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
B. Dortmund (H)
Real Betis (A)
Lille (H)
Napoli (A)
Sabah (H)
Slavia Praha (A)
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
Arsenal (H)
Atleti (A)
Real Betis (H)
Man Utd (A)
Bodø/Glimt (H)
Lille (A)
Slavia Praha (H)
Viking (A)
Club Brugge
Club Brugge
Liverpool (H)
Inter (A)
Aston Villa (H)
PSV (A)
Bodø/Glimt (H)
Napoli (A)
Lens (H)
Stuttgart (A)
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Inter (H)
Arsenal (A)
Real Betis (H)
Aston Villa (A)
Villarreal (H)
Bodø/Glimt (A)
AEK Athens (H)
Sabah (A)
Porto
Porto
Man City (H)
Liverpool (A)
PSV (H)
Real Betis (A)
Napoli (H)
Feyenoord (A)
Slavia Praha (H)
LASK (A)
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
PSG (H)
Barcelona (A)
B. Dortmund (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Fenerbahçe (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Viking (H)
Slavia Praha (A)
Real Betis
Real Betis
Arsenal (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
Porto (H)
B. Dortmund (A)
Feyenoord (H)
Lille (A)
Como (H)
S. Bratislava (A)
Roma
Roma
Real Madrid (H)
PSG (A)
Sporting CP (H)
Man Utd (A)
Lille (H)
Fenerbahçe (A)
S. Bratislava (H)
AEK Athens (A)
Manchester United
Manchester United
Bayern Munich (H)
Atletico Madrid (A)
Roma (H)
Sporting CP (A)
RB Leipzig (H)
Villarreal (A)
Sabah (H)
Como (A)
Sporting
Sporting
Barcelona (H)
Man City (A)
Man Utd (H)
Roma (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Shakhtar (A)
LASK (H)
Lens (A)
PSV
PSV
Atletico Madrid (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Club Brugge (H)
Porto (A)
Shakhtar (H)
RB Leipzig (A)
Stuttgart (H)
Viking (A)
Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid (H)
Inter (A)
Sporting CP (H)
PSV (A)
Fenerbahçe (H)
Leipzig (A)
AEK Athens (H)
S. Bratislava (A)
Villarreal
Villarreal
PSG (H)
Liverpool (A)
Man Utd (H)
B. Dortmund (A)
Napoli (H)
Fenerbahçe (A)
Sabah (H)
Slavia Praha (A)
Bodo/Glimt
Bodo/Glimt
Atletico Madrid (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
B. Dortmund (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Lille (H)
Napoli (A)
LASK (H)
Lens (A)
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Man City (H)
Real Madrid (A)
PSV (H)
Man Utd (A)
Shakhtar (H)
Feyenoord (A)
Lens (H)
Como (A)
Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce
Liverpool (H)
Atletico Madrid (A)
Roma (H)
Aston Villa (A)
Villarreal (H)
Shakhtar (A)
Slavia Praha (H)
LASK (A)
Feyenoord
Feyenoord
Inter (H)
Barcelona (A)
Porto (H)
Real Betis (A)
RB Leipzig (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Como (H)
Viking (A)
Galasataray
Galasataray
Barcelona (H)
PSG (A)
Aston Villa (H)
Sporting CP (A)
Feyenoord (H)
Lille (A)
Stuttgart (H)
AEK Athens (A)
Napoli
Napoli
Arsenal (H)
Man City (A)
Arsenal (H)
Man City (A)
Club Brugge (H)
Porto (A)
Bodø/Glimt (H)
Villarreal (A)
Viking (H)
Sabah (A)
Lille
Lille
Bayern Munich (H)
Arsenal (A)
Real Betis (H)
Roma (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Bodø/Glimt (A)
S. Bratislava (H)
Stuttgart (A)
Lens
Lens
Man City (H)
Liverpool (A)
Sporting CP (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Bodø/Glimt (H)
RB Leipzig (A)
Como (H)
Slavia Praha (A)
Slavia Prague
Arsenal (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
Aston Villa (H)
Porto (A)
Villarreal (H)
Fenerbahçe (A)
Lens (H)
Sabah (A)
Sabah
Sabah
Barcelona (H)
Arsenal (A)
B. Dortmund (H)
Man Utd (A)
Napoli (H)
Villarreal (A)
Slavia Praha (H)
Viking (A)
Pots
Every Champions League pot
Pot 1
- Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- Bayern Munich (Germany)
- Real Madrid (Spain)
- Liverpool (England)
- Inter Milan (Italy)
- Manchester City (England)
- Arsenal (England)
- Barcelona (Spain)
- Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Pot 2
- Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- Roma (Italy)
- Sporting (Portugal)
- Aston Villa (England)
- Porto (Portugal)
- Manchester United (England)
- Club Brugge (Belgium)
- Real Betis (Spain)
- PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Pot 3
- Feyenoord (Netherlands)
- Lille (France)
- Bodo/Glimt (Norway)
- Napoli (Italy)
- RB Leipzig (Germany)
- Villarreal (Spain)
- Fenerbahce (Turkiye)
- Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
- Galatasaray (Turkiye)
Pot 4
- Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
- Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)
- VfB Stuttgart (Germany)
- AEK Athens (Greece)
- LASK (Austria)
- Como (Italy)
- Lens (France)
- Viking (Norway)
- Sabah (Azerbaijan)
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
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