Quickfire Quiz 190: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you answer 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds? Let's see what you're made of with the latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz!

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FourFourTwo has a lot more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start with our Big World Cup 2026 Quiz – 20 questions about this summer's extravaganza in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Domestic football is the name of the game in our challenge to sort these teams by the total number of league titles they've won in their histories and also when you take on the task of naming every team in the top two divisions of women's football in England.

Next up, can you name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid? We also want you to name every top-flight team in English men's football since 1945.

Do you have a solid grasp of the players who've completed football? You'll be able to name every player to have won both the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or during their careers.

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Staying with the Ballon d'Or, can you name every Premier League player to have picked up a Ballon d'Or nomination since 2000?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!