Friday Football Quiz, episode 130: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday, it's a quiz about football – it's the Friday Football Quiz!

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 129

Welcome back to another 20-question pub quiz on subjects that this week fluctuate between Grasshopper and Robins, Tears in Turin and Jordan Henderson, in FourFourTwo's world-famous Friday Football Quiz.

A couple of tips and tricks for you: if you sign in, you can not just leave a comment with your score, but also eliminate a wrong answer in every question. Enjoy!

Riding the high of a Friday Football Quiz triumph is standard procedure around these parts, but real footballing authority demands back-to-back performances when the weekend hits. Let's traverse the vast archives of mid-2000s top-flight nostalgia, Spanish transfer megaliths, and domestic league mapping, with more quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re kicking off with mid-2000s domestic nostalgia and the astronomical ledger of La Liga giants. First, step into the time machine and see if you can answer 15 questions about the 2006-07 Premier League season, an iconic campaign defined by classic Barclays nostalgia, blockbuster transfers, and historic title clashes. Once you've conquered the mid-2000s archives, cross the continent to test your financial scouting knowledge: can you name the 50 most expensive players signed by Barcelona and Real Madrid?

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If your footballing memory shines brightest when tracking cult phenomena or mapping the domestic pyramid, we have a relentless double-header waiting in the tunnel. Put your macro-vision of English football to the test by trying to name every club in the Football League right now, accounting for all 72 outfits battling across the Championship, League One, and League Two. Following that comprehensive map workout, shift your focus to top-flight flash-in-the-pans with our Big Quiz of One-Season Wonders, celebrating the legendary cult stars who took the Premier League by storm for one glorious year before fading from the spotlight.

Finally, take on FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 67, with clues on nations, relegations and teen sensations – and make sure you never miss a matchday briefing, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily dose of curated trivia and tactical analysis. For the ultimate fan experience, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can claim secret hints for our toughest puzzles, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest football topics directly with fellow readers.