PSG youngster breaking Paris mould and English hearts in Champions League 'The Boy's A Bit Special'

Warren Zaire-Emery is a name FourFourTwo readers ought to be familiar with in passing, but maybe not in great detail.

He is the young Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who made France’s Euro 2024 squad at the tender age of 18 with over 100 appearances for the French club.



Capped at senior international level on numerous occasions before his recent 20th birthday, Zaire-Emery is one of European football’s coolest operators. Dig a little deeper and it becomes apparent that he’s always been destined for the elite level.

Warren Zaire-Emery - The Boy's A Bit Special

Warren Zaire-Emery carries the ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

In PSG’s modern era, an academy graduate having such a pronounced impact at such a young age is pretty much unheard of. Zaire-Emery started regularly after breaking through at 17 and hasn’t relinquished his place since.

Other PSG academy graduates, many of whom are very accomplished in the game, have been forced to further their careers away from Parc des Princes due to the strength of competition, but Zaire-Emery prevailed.

Warren Zaire-Emery back in 2022 (Image credit: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The PSG man was genuinely one of the best ever players in the UEFA Youth League’s history - an Under-19 competition that mirrors the Champions League - and that was when he was 15.

At 17, he was made France U21 captain and at club level has rarely missed a game for the reigning European champions over the past three years.



Not to mention, his trophy cabinet reads as follows: one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Intercontinental Cup, two Coupe de France titles, three French Super Cups and finally, three Ligue 1 titles.



Described as a player of action rather than a player of words by former youth coaches, Zaire-Emery has been promoted several age groups his entire life and was even said to have had a detrimental effect on teammates at a younger age, simply because they didn’t have to work as hard whenever he was in the team.



It was precisely this that set him on a path to becoming both PSG and France’s youngest-ever player. Meanwhile, only Mamadou Sakho has captained PSG at a younger age.