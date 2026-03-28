‘Playing at a World Cup is a dream, but in order to win a place in the squad, you have to perform at club level – that’s my focus’ Eli Junior Kroupi reveals his World Cup goal - and the idol he wants to emulate

For any young player making a name for themselves in the Premier League, this summer’s World Cup is an obvious next ambition.

But for Bournemouth’s promising young French forward Eli Junior Kroupi, this dream comes with a clear sense of perspective.

The 19-year-old has scored nine goals so far during his first season in England and his focus remains on the here and now - even if he does harbour clear long-term goals.

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Kroupi on his World Cup ambition

Kroupi has netted nine Premier League goals so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t say that it’s in the back of my mind,” the teenager tells FourFourTwo when asked about the prospect of making Didier Deschamps’ squad later this year.

“Of course, it’s a dream. Playing a World Cup is a dream that every footballer has. But in order to win a place in the squad, you have to perform at club level, so for the time being I’m staying focused on things at Bournemouth.