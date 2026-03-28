‘Playing at a World Cup is a dream, but in order to win a place in the squad, you have to perform at club level – that’s my focus’ Eli Junior Kroupi reveals his World Cup goal - and the idol he wants to emulate

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Bournemouth’s French forward has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League

Eli Junior Kroupi of France during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2024 semi-final match between France and Ukraine at National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on July 25, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Junior Kroupi has rerpresented France up to U21s level (Image credit: Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

For any young player making a name for themselves in the Premier League, this summer’s World Cup is an obvious next ambition.

But for Bournemouth’s promising young French forward Eli Junior Kroupi, this dream comes with a clear sense of perspective.

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Kroupi on his World Cup ambition

Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth during match between AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United FC: Premier League Summer Series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kroupi has netted nine Premier League goals so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t say that it’s in the back of my mind,” the teenager tells FourFourTwo when asked about the prospect of making Didier Deschamps’ squad later this year.

“Of course, it’s a dream. Playing a World Cup is a dream that every footballer has. But in order to win a place in the squad, you have to perform at club level, so for the time being I’m staying focused on things at Bournemouth.