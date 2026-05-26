Joe Hart reveals lasting Pep Guardiola impression and Manchester City 'grudge' stance

Joe Hart has revealed his opinion on Pep Guardiola after the ex-Manchester City boss' recent comments.

The ex-England international played just one game for Manchester City under the Spaniard, before a series of loan moves saw him bounce around.

Joe Hart has now revealed his lasting impression of Pep Guardiola, and whether he holds a grudge over being pushed out of Manchester City.

The Spaniard, who managed his last game for the Cityzens on Sunday, previously revealed to Sky Sports that he had one regret he’d “hid deep inside for many years.”

Joe Hart reveals opinion on Pep and 'grudge' stance

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The 55-year-old revealed: “I didn’t give Joe Hart a chance to be with me, to prove himself [and] how good a keeper he was. And I should have done.

You know, life is sometimes — I have to take decisions, and sometimes I am not fair enough,” confessed Guardiola.

Joe Hart won three successive Golden Glove awards with Manchester City.

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Hart, a three-peat Golden Glove winner from 2010 to 2013, previously revealed in an Instagram Live in 2020 that he felt as though Pep was pushing him out of the club.

“Pep was making it very clear that I had to leave Manchester City. [The fans] made it very clear that it wasn’t their decision that I was leaving,” said the ex-England international.

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Hart’s first and final game under Guardiola came in a Champions League qualifier, in which the goalkeeper had an opportunity to say goodbye to his adoring fans before loan moves to Torino, West Ham, then a permanent transfer to Burnley.

In light of Guardiola’s recent comments, Hart offered kind words for his ex-coach, stating plainly that he doesn’t hold grudges.

“I don't hold grudges. I gave my reasons, he gave his and he's the one with power. I liked him before, I like him now,” said the Manchester City legend.

Pep Guardiola and Joe Hart share a love of the same club, and a deep mutual respect. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Hart on Pep's comment about regretting not giving him a chance at City: “I don't hold grudges. I gave my reasons, he gave his and he's the one with power. I liked him before, I like him now.”Love Joe, man. Brilliant human being. Proper blue. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/9Bs6qqZ8PgMay 24, 2026

“He’s a superb manager”, Hart continued. “I felt like I was good enough to certainly be given a chance, but that is football, that is life.

“I didn’t expect [Pep’s comments]. It meant more to me than I expected… my world kept spinning [after I left Manchester City] — I’ve had some amazing opportunities.

Hart concluded by expressing his gratitude for the Cityzens, then confessed he was excited to shake Guardiola’s hand and thank him for his service to their club.