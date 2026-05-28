How to watch World Sevens: The women's competition lands in London

Watch the Women's Super League elite go head-to-head this week in Brentford

Women's World Sevens key information • Dates: Thursday 28 May - Saturday 30 May 2026 • Teams: Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton, London City Lionesses, West Ham United & Leicester City • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), DAZN • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

World Sevens is back, featuring eight clubs in a three-day competition, unique to women's football - and this time, it's in London.

This is the third edition of the fast-paced seven-a-side format, featuring some of the biggest names in the game.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch the World Sevens online, on TV, and from anywhere.

World Sevens free live streams

You can watch the World Sevens for free in certain locations on DAZN.

Watch World Sevens from anywhere

Away from home right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the World Sevens. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch World Sevens in the UK

The World Sevens will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch World Sevens in the US

Fans in the USA can watch World Sevens on DAZN.

What is World Sevens?

World Sevens Football is a fast-paced women’s seven-a-side tournament designed to bring an entertaining twist to the traditional games we see throughout the season.

The competition features eight clubs competing across a three-day event in London at the Gtech Community Stadium - this is the third edition of the tournament, with the first in Portugal last summer and the second in December 2025 in Florida.

Matches are played on smaller pitches, with games lasting just 30 minutes split into two halves. Teams are divided into two groups before the top sides advance to the knockout stages and final.

The format allows unlimited rolling substitutions and does not enforce the offside rule, encouraging attacking football throughout.

World Sevens was launched in 2025 as a global women’s football series, with the initial appeal being the sizeable prize money pool of $5m for the first two editions.

The tournament was co-founded by American entrepreneurs Justin Fishkin and Jennifer Mackesy, with the latter owning a minority stake in Chelsea Women and being co-owner of National Women's Soccer League club Gotham FC.

This year's prize pot is much lower, at $1.5m, with the winner taking $500,000 compared to first edition winner Bayern Munich's $2.5m.

The tournament brings festival-style entertainment alongside the shorter matches to attract new audiences to the women’s game.

This year, all eight clubs are English - Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton, London City Lionesses, West Ham United & newly-relegated Leicester City will battle it out in Brentford.

World Sevens schedule

Thursday May 28

Chelsea vs Everton, 3pm

London City vs Leicester, 4pm

Man Utd vs West Ham, 5pm

Spurs vs Aston Villa, 6pm

London City vs Everton, 7pm

Chelsea vs Leicester, 8pm

Friday May 29

Man Utd vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Spurs vs West Ham, 4pm

Everton vs Leicester, 5pm

Chelsea v London City, 6pm

Aston Villa vs West Ham, 7pm

Man Utd vs Spurs, 8pm

Saturday May 30

Winner Group 1 vs Runner Up Group 2, 11am

Winner Group 2 vs Runner Up Group 1, 12pm

Final, 2.30pm