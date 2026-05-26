‘After the highs of last season, the first time I saw the lads after the trophy days, we were on a plane to one of our mates' funerals’ Andy Robertson describes impact of Diogo Jota’s death on Liverpool

Andy Robertson opened up to Ian Wright and Gordon Strachan, who gave him his first international cap

Andy Robertson played his final game for the club in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford, departing alongside icon Mohamed Salah.

The left-back joined the Reds in 2017, with Diogo Jota joining in 2020, and the pair spent the next five years lifting trophies together in England.

Liverpool, winners of the 2024/25 Premier League title, endured a torrid fifth-placed finish this season on just 60 points, and the impact of Jota’s passing on that ordeal has been described by the Scot in a recent chat on camera with two legends of the game.

Andy Robertson on the aftermath of Jota’s death

Andy Robertson admitted pre-season was tough due to the grief, and that early season form put the club in a false position (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Robertson, who started 29 Premier League games en route to Liverpool’s latest title win, spoke with Ian Wright and Gordon Strachan for The Overlap’s series, My Best Coach.

Strachan, former Scotland manager, gave the 32-year-old his first international cap, and has since watched Robertson win almost every trophy available to him in the English top-flight.

FourFourTwo's essential 2026 World Cup pack! Get your hands on the newest issue of FourFourTwo - our ultimate World Cup pack! Featuring: England’s American dream, Jordan Pickford and Morgan Rogers, Scotland’s return, Mauricio Pochettino Q&A, biggest upsets – plus a huge wallchart and preview special!

Diogo Jota's last memory for Liverpool was winning the Premier League title. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get a Surfshark VPN in time for the World Cup! Pick up an extra three months of service and up to a $30 (£22) Amazon Gift Card when purchasing a two-year subscription plan.

The departing left-back told the pair: “I think what happened in the summer, nobody can prepare for what we had to go through.

“After the highs of the end of last season, the first time [I saw] the lads after the trophy days, we were on a plane to one of our mates' funerals,” he continued.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Robertson, acutely aware of Liverpool’s dramatic fall from grace under manager Arne Slot this season, clearly expressed that he didn’t want people to use Jota’s death as an excuse for that form, but affirmed how tough the ordeal was.

“We're only human beings at the end of the day. I think for the world of football it was tough enough, but for us, it's one of our best mates,” said the Scotland international.

“We had a disruptive pre-season… in terms of grief, the manager, the sports scientists, they couldn’t push us too hard, too early because of what we were going through,” he continued.