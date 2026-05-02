‘The players never paid attention to the pressure at Arsenal, it was just outside noise. But Wenger had been dealing with it for years’ Rob Holding on how Arsene Wenger prepared his players

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The former Gunners defender was signed by Wenger in 2016

Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger knew how to deal with pressure during his Arsenal reign (Image credit: Getty Images)