How to watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Your guide on how to watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup
Lamine Yamal is aiming to write a new chapter in an already-extraordinary career this summer - and the scary thing is that he's just 18 years old. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball at the 2026 World Cup.
The Spain forward doesn't leave his teens until next summer, yet he has already won a European Championship with Spain, three LaLiga titles with Barcelona and finished runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
Yamal turns 19 a day before the first semi-final in North America and you can bet he'll be desperate to celebrate by spearheading his country's push for a second global title.
Read on as we show you how to watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup.
Watch Lamine Yamal for FREE
The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).
🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.
Lamine Yamal: World Cup Fixtures
Watch Lamine Yamal from anywhere
Away from home this summer and want to watch Lamine Yamal in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN
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Watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup in the UK
World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.
ITV will broadcast the first and last Group H games involving Lamine Yamal and Spain, against Cape Verde and Uruguay. The match against Saudi Arabia will be live on BBC.
Watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup in the US
In the US, Fox will broadcast every Spain game that Lamine Yamal is set to feature in.
The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).
Watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup in Australia
In Australia, you can watch every game Lamine Yamal is set to feature in for Spain on SBS On Demand, it's free.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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