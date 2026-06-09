How to watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lamine Yamal is expected to be one of the stars of the World Cup

Lamine Yamal is aiming to write a new chapter in an already-extraordinary career this summer - and the scary thing is that he's just 18 years old. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball at the 2026 World Cup.

The Spain forward doesn't leave his teens until next summer, yet he has already won a European Championship with Spain, three LaLiga titles with Barcelona and finished runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Yamal turns 19 a day before the first semi-final in North America and you can bet he'll be desperate to celebrate by spearheading his country's push for a second global title.

Read on as we show you how to watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Lamine Yamal for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Lamine Yamal: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Monday 15 June Cape Verde vs Spain 5pm BST / 12pm ET ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS) Sunday 21 June Saudi Arabia vs Spain 5pm BST / 12pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Saturday 27 June Spain vs Uruguay 1am BST / 8pm ET (Friday) ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Lamine Yamal from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Lamine Yamal in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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Watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

ITV will broadcast the first and last Group H games involving Lamine Yamal and Spain, against Cape Verde and Uruguay. The match against Saudi Arabia will be live on BBC.

Watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup in the US

In the US, Fox will broadcast every Spain game that Lamine Yamal is set to feature in.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Lamine Yamal at the 2026 World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Lamine Yamal is set to feature in for Spain on SBS On Demand, it's free.