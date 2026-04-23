Lamine Yamal a serious doubt for World Cup 2026, after freak injury in Barcelona win

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World Cup 2026 would be the first for Lamine Yamal but the Spain winger is now a major doubt

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 22: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores the team&amp;apos;s first goal from penalty spot during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at Spotify Camp Nou on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Lamine Yamal is a doubt for World Cup 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain winger Lamine Yamal is a doubt for the World Cup after picking up an injury in unusual circumstances while playing for Barcelona.

World Cup 2026 is less than two months away and Yamal, who starred for Spain as they won the European Championship in his first major tournament two years ago, now faces a race against time to make the squad.