Lamine Yamal a serious doubt for World Cup 2026, after freak injury in Barcelona win

Spain winger Lamine Yamal is a doubt for the World Cup after picking up an injury in unusual circumstances while playing for Barcelona.

World Cup 2026 is less than two months away and Yamal, who starred for Spain as they won the European Championship in his first major tournament two years ago, now faces a race against time to make the squad.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is sweating over the fitness of his star player, who scored the only goal of Barcelona's La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday and injured himself in the process.