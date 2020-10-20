Pirates finally confirm Ofori signing

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori on a three-year deal.

The Sea Robbers have been linked with the 26-year-old for several months and Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia admitted last week that a deal was agreed and imminent.

The Soweto giants then confirmed the news on Tuesday as they look ahead to their first DSTV Premiership game of the season against AmaZulu.

☠ Good Morning Buccaneers,Please see attached as per request.Kind regards,Orlando Pirates Football Club#AnnounceOfori⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/5Kzk24D3jTOctober 20, 2020

"I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team,” the Ghanaian international told Orlandopiratesfc.com after signing for the club.

“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”

Ofori joined Maritzburg United in 2018 and went on to record 64 appearances in all competitions including 9 for the Ghanaian national team.

Meanwhile, Pirates also confirmed that Tebogo Tlolane will move to Maritzburg United on a season-long loan.

Ofori joins a host of new players at Pirates including the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and others.