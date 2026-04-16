Under Armour launches stunning new World Cup 2026 boot worn by Spain's best players

The World Cup is almost upon us, and it is likely to be a festival of beautiful goals, kits and stadiums.

There will also be plenty of beautiful pairs of football boots: most notably, Under Armour’s new Shadow Elite 4.

Several big name players will be wearing the sleek boots, including Barcelona and Spain midfielder Fermin Lopez, Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, Ferran Torres of Barcelona and Spain, and Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur and Spain.

Buy the new Under Armour Shadow Elite 4