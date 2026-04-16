Under Armour launches stunning new World Cup 2026 boot worn by Spain's best players

Deals
By published

Several stars of the game will wear the Shadow Elite 4 in North America this summer

Under Armour Shadow Elite 4
The new Under Armour Shadow Elite 4 (Image credit: Under Armour)

The World Cup is almost upon us, and it is likely to be a festival of beautiful goals, kits and stadiums.

There will also be plenty of beautiful pairs of football boots: most notably, Under Armour’s new Shadow Elite 4.

Buy the new Under Armour Shadow Elite 4