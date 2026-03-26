Quickfire Quiz 84: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

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We hear you: we've got even more brainteasers designed to push your expertise to the brink, all courtesy of Kwizly. From the high-stakes financial dealings of English superstars to the emotional final nights at historic grounds, there is a challenge here for every kind of obsessive.

We’ll start with two emotional trips down memory lane. Can you name the West Ham starting XI from their final-ever game at Upton Park? It was a night of high drama against Manchester United that closed a legendary chapter of English football history. Speaking of United, try to name the starting XI from Michael Carrick’s last-ever match as a player, recalling the teammates who stood alongside the midfield maestro for his professional swan song in 2018.

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Next, we shift the focus to the global map and the massive sums spent to move the game’s best. We want to see if you can name every MLS team currently competing across the pond. If you prefer a more continental flavor, see if you can name every club in Europe for the 2025/26 season, a task that requires you to track the qualifiers for the newly expanded league formats. While you’re thinking about the elite, try to name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players, tracing the record-breaking fees that have defined the modern market.

For the students of domestic dominance, we have a challenge that spans the last three decades. Try to name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992, recalling the dynasties and the rare surprise packages who took the crown in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

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If you consider yourself a visual specialist, see if you can identify these 50 clubs from their badges alone – then take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 45, featuring clues on starters, middles, and finishers.

Stay match-fit by signing up for our weekday newsletter to get a fresh dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our completely free membership portal where you can track your stats, earn badges, and climb the global leaderboards to prove your expertise.