Quiz! Can you name every club from Europe's top five leagues to have only qualified once for the Champions League?

It's harder to stay at the top than it is to get there

Time for a football quiz: how well do you know Champions League one-hit wonders?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every British or Irish player to have played in a Champions League final?

For this quiz, we're going to be asking you for clubs that have qualified for Europe's premier competition… but there's a twist, as we'd like you to list every club who only managed to get into the Champions League once in their history (since the tournament's rebrand in 1992/93).

Just 19 clubs from Europe's top five leagues – that's England's Premier League, France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga – are on the list – with a mere eight minutes to name every one. Don't forget to sign in for hints and to leave your score in the comments…

Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love

You’ve proven you’re a master of Europe’s biggest competition. Now, courtesy of Kwizly, we've dug out a few more teasers from the archives to give a go next.

First, let’s see if your knowledge of Premier League glory is as good as your Champions League trivia. Can you name every Premier League champion in order? And while we're on the subject of English football, take on the derby challenge and see if you can name whether these 20 players played for Manchester City, Manchester United, both or neither.

Ready for a proper test of your football knowledge? We’re talking about the biggest stars and the biggest money. Can you name the biggest transfer profits of all time? Then, for a true test of a football great, see if you can name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 onwards.

Finally, for a proper trip back in time, we've got a challenge fro 10 years ago. Get stuck into The Big Football Quiz of 2015: can you answer 20 questions correctly? Scroll down for more, too…