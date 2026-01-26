Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from Michael Carrick's last-ever match as a player?

Do you fancy a Premier League quiz?

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer ever?

If you answered yes, then you're in the right place. Our latest tricky FourFourTwo quiz is here and today's all about the man who currently resides in the Manchester United dugout, as we're asking you to name the starting XI from Michael Carrick's final-ever appearance as a player.

The former England midfielder has made a promising start to his term at Old Trafford, having seen off Manchester City and Arsenal over the past two weekends following the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this year. Carrick is on familiar ground at the club, having spent 12 years in the heart of the Red Devils midfield, winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one Champions League as a player. The last of his 464 appearances for the club was a 1-0 win over Watford on May 13, 2018, but who did he line up with? You've got 11 players to name and we're giving you as long you require, so no time limit on this one.

If you've been bitten by the quiz bug and want some more teasers to get you through the day, we've got questions on Champions League goal-getters, Premier League hot shots, trophy-winning managers and even a fiendishly difficult geography question for you, courtesy of Kwizly.

The Champions League is back from its Christmas break, but can you name the players with the most goals and assists in the competition's history? And as we're taking goalscorers, can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 Preorder

It's over to the managers next, as we want you to name as many FA Cup-winning bosses from 2025 backwards as you can. And as a nice change of pace, we'll test your cartography knowledge by asking you to place every Premier League club in order, from the most northernly to the most southernly.

As if that wasn't enough, you can also try your hand at FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 37, focusing on Frenchman, Wembley specialists and Seven Sisters. To stay ahead of the game, join our newsletter for your daily trivia fix. For the ultimate experience, sign up for free to The Club, our membership portal, where you can climb global leaderboards, earn exclusive badges, and join interactive Q&As with our team.