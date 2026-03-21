FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 45: Starters, middles and finishers

If you love football, and you love crosswords, then boy, do we have a treat for you.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44

This is, of course, FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword: welcome back, one and all.

If you’re new round here, it works exactly the same as the ones you’d find in the back of the newspaper, and you have no time limit, but we have included a clock, so you can pit yourself against your mates. In this week’s, look forward to hints on starting goalkeepers at the 2006 World Cup, Barcelona's middle scorer in the 2011 Champions League final and a finisher with three World Cup final goals.

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Whether you’ve just executed a tactical masterclass or you’re left feeling like a manager after a heavy derby defeat, there is no time to dwell in the dressing room. We’ve scouted a fresh set of brain-teasers designed to push your footballing memory to the limit: all powered by Kwizly.

Can you work out who we named as the best to ever play the game? We are challenging you to name FourFourTwo's 50 greatest players of all time. And how is your knowledge on foreign players in England? Can you name every overseas player to have won the Premier League?

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We also want you to name the Barcelona XI that completed the Remontada over Paris Saint-Germain, and if you're after a real test of your English football knowledge, name every club in the top seven tiers of English football.

If you need a break from the high-intensity stats, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Brazilian footballers wordsearch or the FourFourTwo's Big Premier League wordsearch for a more relaxed test of your vision? To stay ahead of the pack, subscribe to our daily newsletter for your morning dose of trivia delivered straight to your inbox. You can also claim your spot in the starting line-up by joining The Club: our free membership community where you can unlock secret hints, earn badges for your trophy cabinet, and fight for dominance on our global leaderboards.