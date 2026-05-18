Quickfire Quiz 121: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

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Thanks for taking part in another Quickfire Quiz: as a token of our gratitude, we've unlocked a fresh cache of sporting puzzles to test your memory – powered by Kwizly – whether you have an encyclopaedic knowledge of the 2000s or the European elite.

How well do you handle the pressure of the big stage when the clock is ticking? Find out by trying to name every single Champions League winner in order with only four minutes on the clock. It is a high-octane sprint through continental history that rewards composure as much as knowledge. Once your pulse settles, widen the search and see if you can name every club to have ever played in the Champions League.

Next, can you name every Ballon d'Or top 10 of the 2000s? This goes beyond the winners' podium, requiring you to recall the defenders, anchors, and icons who filled out the voting ballots during that golden decade. For a more modern statistical deep dive, try to name the players with the most goals and assists across the 2010s. It is a celebration of the elite creators and clinical finishers who simply refused to leave the scoreboard alone for ten straight years.

Continental travel often brings as much heartbreak as it does glory, especially for teams from these shores. We want you to name every club to have knocked an English team out of Europe: then, see if you can name every club to have reached one of these major semi-finals since 2000, celebrating the teams that clawed their way to the very brink of a major final.

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If that's too easy, Pre-Match Poser no.27 presents an elite-level football quiz question specifically engineered to leave you furious – and then check out FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 53. This edition, featuring clues on Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys, is a cryptic masterpiece that demands sharp lateral thinking.

Remember, as ever, to join The Club, our free membership portal where you can log every triumph, unlock unique digital badges for your profile, and see how your mental reflexes compare to others – and sign up for our weekday newsletter. It is the most efficient way to get a daily dose of high-intensity trivia delivered directly to your inbox every afternoon.