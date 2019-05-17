Santi Cazorla News and Features

Date of birth: December 13, 1984

Instagram: @santicazorla

Club(s): Villarreal, Recreativo Huelva, Villarreal, Malaga, Arsenal, Villarreal

Country: Spain

Signing fee: Free

Made his name with Villarreal before moving to Malaga, who he helped reach the Champions League for the first time. Played in both of Spain's European Championship successes in 2008 and 2012 before joining Arsenal. The playmaker contributed to the Gunners ending a nine-year wait for silverware as they won back-to-back FA Cups, but a serious Achilles injury threatened his career. After his rehabilitation, he returned to Villarreal and played his way back into the Spain side.