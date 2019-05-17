Trending

Santi Cazorla News and Features

Date of birth: December 13, 1984
Instagram: @santicazorla
Club(s): Villarreal, Recreativo Huelva, Villarreal, Malaga, Arsenal, Villarreal
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Free

Made his name with Villarreal before moving to Malaga, who he helped reach the Champions League for the first time. Played in both of Spain's European Championship successes in 2008 and 2012 before joining Arsenal. The playmaker contributed to the Gunners ending a nine-year wait for silverware as they won back-to-back FA Cups, but a serious Achilles injury threatened his career. After his rehabilitation, he returned to Villarreal and played his way back into the Spain side.

By FourFourTwo Staff

Santi Cazorla could be reunited with 'really good friend' Mikel Arteta in Arsenal coaching role

By Billy Dunmore

Arsenal Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla will consider returning to Arsenal as a coach after he retires.

Santi Cazorla Arsenal

Arsenal are set to explore the return of Santi Cazorla in the hope of a proper send off

By Billy Dunmore

Arsenal Arsenal are determined to give Santi Cazorla one last run out in the club's colours and are reportedly assessing the options.

Santi Cazorla Villarreal

Santi Cazorla reveals the best player he ever shared a dressing room with

By Tom Seymour

Santi Cazorla Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla may have played for the Gunners and the Spain national team, but it is a former Villarreal teammate whom is the best he ever shared a dressing room with.

Santi Cazorla Arsenal

Santi Cazorla says Arsene Wenger offered him return to Arsenal before manager's exit

Posted

Arsenal Santi Cazorla has told FourFourTwo how supportive Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal team-mates were through his injury hell – and revealed his frustration about leaving the club in 2018.

Santi Cazorla relishing ‘dream’ return to Spain squad

By FourFourTwo Staff

Kepa Arrizabalaga happy to bide his time in battle for Spain number one jersey

By FourFourTwo Staff

Cazorla call-up is reward for a fine season, says stand-in Spain coach Moreno

By FourFourTwo Staff

Santi Cazorla recalled to Spain squad for first time in four years

By FourFourTwo Staff

11 forgotten internationals who shone after returning from the abyss

Posted

Lists As Santi Cazorla is welcomed back into Spain's squad for the first time in four years, Amit Katwala looks at the men who made an impact after spells in the international wilderness

