Which footballer do you look like? FourFourTwo followers suggest their lookalikes

Spoiler: some of your mates are very mean for suggesting you look like these players

The thing about lookalikes is that it's often hard to see it yourself. You're so used to your own face that you don't see the resemblance when someone else says you look like a footballer. 

Even pundits fall foul of it. "He reminds me of a young Paul Scholes" is now the go-to for any promising midfielder who just happens to be ginger. "He has something of Peter Crouch about him" is wheeled out any time a striker is over 6'5.

SOCIAL Which footballer did you pretend to be in the playground? FourFourTwo readers have their say

So we put it out to the FourFourTwo Twitter following. Which footballer do they all resemble? Unfortunately, Ryan Gosling never replied to tell us he's the spitting image of Harry Kane.

The barely resemblant

See more

We're with you on this one, Justin - you're far more handsome than Griezmann. Just don't grow your hair long and get braids, that's our advice.

See more

Hmmm... for us, you're both just men with luscious long locks and great beards. Not much else similar.

See more

The hair, admittedly, is similar. But the 20-year age difference means that this can only be a passing resemblance at best.

See more

Either people are lying to you Reuben, or you're super tall with Peaky Blinders-style blond hair. It's plausible but these three blokes look very different. 

See more

We're dealing with a shapeshifter here, ladies and gentlemen... 

See more

You know you're cool if you had "Fernando Gago days". 

See more

Yeah, definitely a resemblance, there. 

See more

If you have half of Santi's swagger, you're one hell of a player, Jon.

See more

We don't see it either, Aleksi - but who are we to argue with the algorithm?

See more

Is there a better footballer to look like?

See more

Every time Nelson Semedo scores from now on, we're going to be wondering if it's actually Owuraku masquerading as the Wolves man.

See more

Top marks, Jo. Iconic. 

See more

How's your American accent, Brian?

See more

We're getting to the age now where everyone under 21 looks about 10. Illan Meslier could look like any number of the teenagers on the estate to us.  

The uncanny

See more

If we were you Ben, we'd turn up to training at Paris Saint-Germain and see if Thomas Tuchel notices. 

See more

Which one are you again, Billy?

See more

If James Weir had actually made it at Manchester United, we're pretty sure this resemblance would get you into the VIP area at clubs, Marcus. 

See more

It's like Alexandros himself is in the room with us. 

See more

It might be "any other ginger footballer" George, but you do genuinely look a lot like Andre Schurrle.

See more

Hopefully this is just where the similarity starts and you're a complete pantomime villain in 5-a-side games with your mates.

See more

It's like Cesc Fabregas and Aaron Ramsey were combined in a petri dish. 

See more

We love a niche lookalike.

You surely don't all look like David Beckham

See more

Convenient how many people suggested they looked like the most attractive footballer to have ever existed... 

See more

...and another one...

See more

...another Beckham...

See more

At least you're honest, Jonny. 

The self-deprecating

See more

We actually remember the meme. Some may argue that this fella has aged better than Luiz himself, though.

See more

Downhill? Kevin de Bruyne wishes he has this level of stateside fame.

See more

We got a few tweets featuring Wayne Shaw.

See more

Footballers come in all shapes and sizes, Jeff!

See more

You had to use that photo, didn't you Michael?

See more

Even if you weren't a goalkeeper, we'd have said you look like Mr. Becker, David. 

See more

Boom boom. 

And finally...

See more

This is the cutest thing.

