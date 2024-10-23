Arsenal star Leandro Trossard compared to club legend for one very specific quirk

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has been compared to a club legend, following the Gunners' 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Trossard played the vast majority of the match against the Ukrainians, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta substituting him off for Jorginho in the 88th minute of the match. That's after he missed a penalty ten minutes before, with his weak effort kept out by Dmytro Riznyk.

Earlier on in the match, though, Trossard surprised fans more when stepping up to take a corner, earning him comparisons with Santi Cazorla.

Trossard played most of the game against Shakhtar (Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

In the sixth minute of the match, Trossard prepared to take a corner from the right side of the pitch. Naturally a right-footer, the Belgian instead stepped up to deliver an inswinger with his left, which landed right in the middle of the six yard box and caused plenty of confusion within the Shakhtar Donetsk defence.

In doing so, Arsenal fans immediately noticed the resemblance to Santi Cazorla. Extremely comfortably and adept with both feet, Cazorla would often use both his left and right foot to take corners while playing in the Premier League between 2012 and 2019.

Cazorla was a brilliant technician

Famously against Watford in the final few months of time at Arsenal, then Gunners captain Laurent Koscielney instructed the midfielder to take a corner with his left foot, despite having already lined up to take it with his right.

But while Cazorla fails to make the exclusive club of players to score a penalty in the Premier League with both feet, which contains just Bobby Zamora and Obafemi Martins, he did prove his credentials while at Al-Sadd in 2022. He produced a delicate panenka with his 'weaker' left foot in Qatar, proving he can do whatever he wants with both feet.

Perhaps Trossard should have followed his predecessor's lead at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, improving upon his tame penalty effort with an altogether more thorough strike with his left.