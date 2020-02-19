Son Heung-Min News and Features

Date of birth: July 8, 1992

Instagram: @hm_son7

Club(s): Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham

Country: South Korea

Signing fee: £22million

Is arguably the greatest Asian player to play in the Premier League, having been a huge success at Tottenham. The South Korean, who is worshipped in his homeland, began his career in Germany with spells at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, making a name for himself with his lightning pace and trickery. He brought that to England, too, becoming the first Asian to score 50 goals in the Premier League.