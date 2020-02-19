Son Heung-Min News and Features
Date of birth: July 8, 1992
Instagram: @hm_son7
Club(s): Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham
Country: South Korea
Signing fee: £22million
Is arguably the greatest Asian player to play in the Premier League, having been a huge success at Tottenham. The South Korean, who is worshipped in his homeland, began his career in Germany with spells at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, making a name for himself with his lightning pace and trickery. He brought that to England, too, becoming the first Asian to score 50 goals in the Premier League.
Latest about Son Heung-Min
Son to start mandatory four-week national service in South Korea this month
By FourFourTwo Staff
Son Heung-Min
Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn return to home countries
By FourFourTwo Staff
Son Heung-Min
Premier League goals of the season so far
By FourFourTwo Staff
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Jose Mourinho concedes Champions League bid looks forlorn
By FourFourTwo Staff
Harry Kane
James Tarkowski not expecting easier ride despite Tottenham’s striker shortage
By FourFourTwo Staff
Harry Kane
Jose Mourinho pondering priorities as Burnley and Leipzig await injury-hit Spurs
By FourFourTwo Staff
Norwich
Mourinho: Kane might be able to return before end of season
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dele Alli
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.