Last chance to get VIP tickets for Son Heung-min's Tottenham Hotspur final farewell

Son Heung-min is going back to Spurs and you can be there too

Son Heung-min is a modern Tottenham Hotspur legend and left the club having delivered an historic Europa League win and vital return to the Champions League.

Europe's premier club competition has one league phase matchday remaining before Christmas and former captain Son will be in attendance when Spurs play at home against Slavia Prague.

The South Korean international is set for a richly deserved farewell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, 9 December.

How to get VIP tickets for Son's Spurs farewell

Son played 333 Premier League matches for Spurs after joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. He inherited the captaincy from Harry Kane and won the 2024-25 Europa League before leaving London to join Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

That continental triumph took Spurs back into the Champions League and Son will say farewell to fans on a stage of his making when Thomas Frank's side take on Slavia Prague.

Now 33, Son will appear at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since he left the club in May 2025.

He scored 173 times for Spurs in 454 appearances in all competitions and was part of the team that reached a Champions League final in 2018-19 and won the Europa League last season.

Son, who is ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, is a beloved figure at Spurs and his belated farewell is sure to be an emotional affair.

"Sonny will take to the pitch before the team walk-outs ahead of the 20:00 kick-off against the Czech champions," according to an announcement from Spurs.

"He will then have the opportunity to personally address the supporters that took him into their hearts following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and treasured him for the next 10 years."