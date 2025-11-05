The Japan World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and it's giving us Hidetoshi Nakata vibes

The Japan World Cup 2026 home kit has been released and it features a silky design.

Japan are a stickler when it comes to their home colours, with blue usually the go-to, and this new jersey is no different, as World Cup 2026 kits continue to be released ahead of next summer's spectacular.

The away kit will be out soon – we must admit the second shirt is the pick of the bunch – but the home is an absolute killer, too, with the Samurai Blue looking to be one of the dark horses in North America.

The Japan World Cup 2026 home kit mixes subtlety with class

Japan are known for their blue numbers, and have really mixed things up in recent years.

There was the bold wave shirt of a few years ago, before the 2022 effort appeared to reference origami.

Adidas Japan World Cup 2026 home kit Japan's home kit is a cool blue number with a tidy wave pattern that adds a different detail from recent tops – it's a little more understated but still looks hella smart.

Well the wave theme is back, and this time it's a little more subtle, as it seemingly gives a nod to the more stripped back tops of the early 2000s, associated with the likes of Hidetoshi Nakata (if you know, you know).

The home jersey, combined with Ash Blue, is all pulled together with central logos, as the Adidas logo accompanies the Japan national team badge.

The three stripes roll halfway down the sleeves in white to help break up the shirt.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's a really cool lightning-like pattern that gives this design a real pop and feels like retro and modernity have mixed into one.

Could it have been a little more exciting? Perhaps – but the away top will take your breath away with its simplicity, don't worry about that.

Image 1 of 3 Japan World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Japan World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Japan World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

The Japan 2026 home shirt is already available to buy, and we expect to see plenty of supporters rocking this one ahead of the summer (and tidying up wherever they go).

It's a shirt that reflects a landscape never seen before, embodying Japan’s spirit of ambition and growth, and symbolising the nation’s pursuit of reaching new heights on the global stage.

But what do you think? Cop or drop? Let us know in the comments below...