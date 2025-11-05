The Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit is out, paying homage to a classic

The Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit is out now – and it's lovely.

Though most nations haven't actually qualified for the tournament yet, Adidas have pre-empted the rush for picking up new tops by dropping kits for the World Cup way ahead of time.

Should Scotland get to the tournament, this is a top that references their last World Cup…

The Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit doesn't do anything drastic – but it's a lovely design

The Tartan Army have every chance of reaching the 2026 World Cup, and perhaps by design, their new kit pays homage to the jersey they wore in France.

Scottish fans will be hoping that it will bring them slightly more success – but on the showing of the last two Euros, this is a group who could well be about to get to a knockout stage.

It's a classic-inspired one, this: a centralised badge features on a navy blue shirt, with a slightly V-shaped neck and the traditional three Adidas stripes on the shoulders, albeit these slightly thicker than usual.

Scotland’s kit from Euro 2024 featured a crazy chequered template with each of the squares featuring an independent striped design, and the new kit ventures from this.

Instead, faded crosses in the shape of the Scottish flag are visible on the navy shirt: a nice touch if you ask us.

If Scotland do make it to America next year, it will be their first appearance at football’s showpiece event in 28 years: they’ll want to make sure they're dressed for the occasion and they certainly will be in this shirt.

Image 1 of 5 Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

The change strip is slightly more out there – often the case when the home is plainer – but as a set of kits, it’s hard to complain about what Adidas are giving the Scots heading into a big year.

But let us know your thoughts: have they smashed it out of the park or missed the boat massively with this one?