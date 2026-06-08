Arsenal given go-ahead to complete Julian Alvarez deal as first summer transfer, as Barcelona stall: report

The Gunners' Alvarez chase just got a little easier

Arsenal have been given their biggest boost yet in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

FourFourTwo understands that the Premier League champions are preparing for another big summer of investment, as owners Kroenke Sports Entertainment look to build a dynasty in N5 – starting with forward areas.

Despite reaching two finals and ending a six-year trophy drought this season, Arsenal have clear work to do in the attacking department – and are targeting big names, starting with Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal lead the charge for Julian Alvarez, with Barcelona stalling in their move

With Bukayo Saka one of the first names on the team sheet for manager Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz competing for a spot up front the Gunners, the left-wing spot appears to be up for grabs next season at Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have both shared minutes over the last year or so, and with Alvarez not the typical Arteta target man, his best position in Arteta's system may well be on that left-hand side.

Arteta is in the market for a new left-winger (Image credit: Getty Images)

With TEAMtalk having claimed in March that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was “finalising” personal terms with Alvarez's camp, a new report has dropped from Spanish outlet Cadena SER that Barcelona's attempts to sign the World Cup winner have stalled.

The Catalan outfit recently unveiled Anthony Gordon as the club's latest high-profile forward, and since Atletico Madrid publicly called out their La Liga rivals over their pursuit of the Argentina star, there hasn't been any progress over a move.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This gives Arsenal the upper hand over Barça – though the Gunners are also interested in Morgan Rogers for their left-wing position.

Alvarez, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is also linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, as FourFourTwo understands that the European champions are seriously interested.

While Arsenal offer the better chance for Alvarez to be a starter, the 26-year-old is said to be unconvinced at the moment by the opportunity of moving to London.

Barcelona's interest in Alvarez has appeared to have stalled (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that after using inverted wing-backs for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta is keen to keep Myles Lewis-Skelly as a central midfielder and use Piero Hincapie more as an overlapping full-back next season, meaning that the left-winger will be tasked with cutting inside more – hence the links with Rogers and Alvarez, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown, at left-back.

Eberechi Eze may well feature more on the left flank going forward, too, meaning that he can play alongside club captain Martin Odegaard at no.10 – potentially opening the opportunity for Hale Ender and recent England call-up Ethan Nwaneri to come back into the frame.

Alvarez is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt. Argentina take on Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, in their World Cup 2026 opener on June 16.