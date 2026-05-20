Arsenal in pole position to sign huge Bundesliga striker, with summer signing agreed and 'congratulations' sent by selling club: report

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new forward

Arsenal are making concrete plans to land a Bundesliga hitman to strengthen their squad.

Mikel Arteta's side were confirmed as Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years last night, with Arsenal now four points clear of Manchester City following the Citizens' dropped points away to Bournemouth.

But Arteta is refusing to stand still, with the club prepared to spend big again this season – and a new striker on the horizon once more.

Arsenal in move for Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz replacement

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While Arsenal have brought a first title in 22 years back to N5, the centre-forward position has been one of serious debate throughout the season, with Viktor Gyokeres adapting to Premier League football and Kai Havertz having missed huge swathes of the campaign through injury.

While Gyokeres has netted 14 goals en route to the title, Havertz started away at City and has been seen as a more physical target man in attack – and FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are looking at ways to rejuvenate an attack that has struggled at times this season in the face of low blocks.

Viktor Gyokeres has chipped in with vital goals this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Africa Foot states that Arsenal and Barcelona are tussling for Cameroonian focal point Christian Kofane, as the Gunners look to improve on a team that has scored 118 goals in all competitions this term.

Kofane featured both home and away against Arteta's men in the Champions League this season for Bayer Leverkusen, providing a powerful presence for the Bundesliga outfit up against William Saliba and Gabriel.

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The two clubs have dealt with one another on a few occasions in recent years and FourFourTwo understands that the relationship is good, after Xhaka was sold to North Rhine-Westphalia in 2023.

Last summer, a loan move was agreed for Piero Hincapie to come to Arsenal, with an unusual option to buy included, in which Leverkusen were given the power to confirm the move – which will happen in the coming weeks.

This new report states that Arsenal and Barça are both ahead of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Brentford and Bayern Munich for Kofane, who have all made initial contact in the race for the 19-year-old.

Christian Kofane is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Leverkusen signed the teenager from Albacete last summer for just €5 million and could look to turn a healthy profit on the star.

Last night, Die Schwartzroten congratulated the Gunners on winning the title with a post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the North Londoners' set-piece prowess, before congratulating former Werkself star Havertz on the title, too.

Transfermarkt values Kofane at €40m. Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace to lift the title this Sunday as Premier League action concludes.