Arsenal make 'aggressive' first transfer move of the summer window: report

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of a major transfer target

Arsenal are not resting on their laurels as they approach the end of their most memorable season in a generation.

Having wrapped up their first Premier League title in 22 years last week, the Gunners are now eyeing a maiden Champions League crown when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's final in Budapest.

But attention is already turning to next season, as Arsenal look to consolidate their place at the top of the domestic and European game.

Arsenal ready to make 'aggressive' move for key transfer target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and midfielder Declan Rice pose with the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners are reportedly looking to tie down manager Mikel Arteta to a longer contract, with the Spaniard's existing deal set to expire next summer.

They have also been linked with several high-profile transfer targets including Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, although reports earlier this month suggested that the latter appeared to be favouring a move to PSG.

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However, Arsenal have not given up hope on landing the Argentina international, with TEAMtalk claiming that the club are ready to make an 'aggressive' move for Alvarez.

The 26-year-old joined Atletico from Manchester City only two years ago but is said to be keen to depart this summer, with Barcelona also interested.

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The Catalan giants' ongoing budgetary constraints could mean they are priced out of a deal, though, with Alvarez reportedly set to cost £100m-plus.

Arsenal and PSG are prepared to meet Atletico's financial demands, according to TEAMtalk, and the Gunners are proposing a player-plus-cash proposal for the 2022 World Cup winner.

This has strengthened their hand, with Alvarez open to a move to both Champions League finalists and reportedly keen to complete the deal quickly, particularly with Argentina's opening 2026 World Cup game against Algeria just three weeks away.

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has emerged as a key target for Arsenal (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

That is consistent with the message from Alvarez's camp throughout the past few months, with potential suitors told to either commit to the transfer or move aside.

The striker has become a key figure for Atletico since arriving from City, scoring 49 goals in 106 games in all competitions.

Alvarez is now looking to star at a second successive World Cup, having scored four times to help Argentina lift the trophy in 2022, when he was aged just 22.