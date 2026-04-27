Arsenal youngster 'lacking commitment' receives major attitude criticism from head coach

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The Gunners prospect was again left on the bench this weekend

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Mikel Arteta's side are back at the top of the table (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal took advantage of title rivals Manchester City’s FA Cup exploits at the weekend when they narrowly defeated Newcastle United to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

And while snapping their three-year streak of finishing runners-up and ending a 22-year wait for the title remains Arsenal’s overwhelming priority this season, the hierarchy at the club will still have one eye on the future development of the squad.