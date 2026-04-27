Arsenal youngster 'lacking commitment' receives major attitude criticism from head coach

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Arsenal took advantage of title rivals Manchester City’s FA Cup exploits at the weekend when they narrowly defeated Newcastle United to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League.
And while snapping their three-year streak of finishing runners-up and ending a 22-year wait for the title remains Arsenal’s overwhelming priority this season, the hierarchy at the club will still have one eye on the future development of the squad.
The progression of the Gunners promising young players will be a key part of this strategy, with a host of academy graduates currently out on loan.