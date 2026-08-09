Pre-Match Poser no.39: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Pre-Match Poser, anyone? Here it is.

Ipswich Town are first in the Premier League, followed by Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City rounding up the top four. Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton are all in midtable. Manchester United are 20th, narrowly ahead of Arsenal – before there's a steep jump to Manchester City just above them. Liverpool are 17th, and Tottenham Hotspur 16th. What are we talking about?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Which club follows next in the pattern? Everton, Arsenal, Arsenal, Leeds United…



A. It’s Raith Rovers. These are the clubs supported by the last five Labour leaders. New prime minister Andy Burnham is an Everton fan, replacing a Gooner in Sir Keir Starmer. Predecessor Jeremy Corbyn had common ground with Starmer, at least, in that he was an Emirates Stadium season ticket holder, while Ed Miliband became a Leeds United fan after moving to the city in 1973. Labour’s last PM pre-Starmer, Gordon Brown, is a renowned fan of Kirkcaldy-based Rovers. We would've gone with Prime Ministers more generally, but that's murky water when it comes to Boris “I support all London clubs” Johnson and David “Villa/West Ham” Cameron.

While you're pondering what kind of list has Ipswich at the top and Manchester United at the bottom, we've got some more quizzes, powered by Kwizly, to help keep your mind sharp. Are you ready?

We’re kicking off with a double-header that audits the complete geography and historical silverware of the English game. First, we want you to test your knowledge of the current pyramid by naming every club in the Football League right now, a trial of contemporary depth spanning the Championship down to League Two. Once you've mapped out the modern 72, expand your scope to historical champions and see if you can name every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers, celebrating title-winners across every generation of domestic football.

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If your scouting network is more attuned to stadium landmarks and locker-room literature, we have two unique cultural hurdles waiting in the tunnel. Put your visual recognition to the test by trying to locate these famous football statues, identifying the bronze monuments erected to honour immortal legends around the world. After touring the stadium grounds, trade the turnstiles for the library and test your bookish credentials by naming the authors of these footballer autobiographies, proving you know the minds behind the game’s most famous tell-all memoirs.

To lower your pulse after that culture-heavy workout, settle into a quiet spot in the dugout for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 65, with clues on The Super League, Super Cups and Superheroes. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, join The Club: our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.