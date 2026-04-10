'Ibrahima Konate makes a mistake every game, Virgil van Dijk is still one of Liverpool's best' Is Jamie Carragher's summation of Liverpool's defence really fair?
Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has come under fire for his performances this season but former Reds stalwart Jamie Carragher feels that is unfair
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Virgil van Dijk should not be getting the level of criticism he has received this season – partly because his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate has been a liability, according to Jamie Carragher.
Liverpool's defence has come in for particular scrutiny this season after keeping just nine Premier League clean sheets - fewer than Crystal Palace and Everton.
The criticism intensified following Liverpool's 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek.