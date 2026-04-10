'Ibrahima Konate makes a mistake every game, Virgil van Dijk is still one of Liverpool's best' Is Jamie Carragher's summation of Liverpool's defence really fair?

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Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has come under fire for his performances this season but former Reds stalwart Jamie Carragher feels that is unfair

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk
Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk should not be getting the level of criticism he has received this season – partly because his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate has been a liability, according to Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool's defence has come in for particular scrutiny this season after keeping just nine Premier League clean sheets - fewer than Crystal Palace and Everton.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher: Go easy on Virgil van Dijk