The history behind Mo Salah and Jamie Carragher’s long-time feud

The Liverpool forward’s recent Instagram post, a subtle dig at struggling manager Arne Slot, was the subject of yet another rant from Jamie Carragher yesterday evening.

Mohamed Salah and Jamie Carragher’s feud is well-documented and almost entirely propagated by the ex-Liverpool centre-back, but the Egyptian has also gotten a rare hit in across the years.

The latest instalment in their beef came yesterday evening on Sky Sports, as Carragher branded the winger’s latest Instagram post as “selfish” and revealed that he had told colleagues Salah would “drop another bomb.”

Jamie Carragher has made his negative feelings towards fellow Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah known

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The 48-year-old continued: “Mo Salah is more Salah FC than Liverpool FC. And the reason I’ve been critical of him is because he puts himself before the football club.”

The ex-Liverpool player then compared Salah’s reaction to being benched in December to the responses of Reds legends Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard at the tail-end of their careers.

Jamie Carragher compared Mohamed Salah's behaviour to Steven Gerrard's at the end of his Liverpool career. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Did [Dalglish] come out and lambast Joe Fagan? No, he didn’t. Did Steven Gerrard lambast Brendan Rodgers on his way out? No, he didn’t. I still don’t remember Salah apologising for his outburst at Leeds,” said Carragher.

Mohamed Salah was revealed by team-mate Curtis Jones to have apologised to the squad following his outburst in December, but a persistent focus on the negative aspects of his character and behaviour have come to be expected from the ex-Liverpool centre-back.

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In 2024, Carragher also appeared to hit out at the Egyptian’s perceived selfishness when the winger took to the media to hustle for a contract negotiation at Liverpool, during a week in which the Reds were set to face key rivals Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The 48-year-old said on Sky Sports: “If [Salah] continues to put comments out, or his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish. That’s thinking about themselves and not the football club."

Salah took to X shortly after, writing: “I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me,” before scoring and assisting in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the following Premier League game.