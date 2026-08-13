Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive players signed by Barcelona and Real Madrid?

How well do you know your big-money La Liga transfers?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the world's biggest football clubs by any measure you could dream up. Los Blancos are more associated with the idea of 'Galacticos' but Barca have had a few global megastars of their own, and neither is backwards about coming forwards in the transfer market. FourFourTwo has the challenge for you if you know your big money moves.

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This is one for the real experts. We want you to name the 50 most expensive players signed by either Barcelona or Real Madrid at any point in football history. Don't worry; we don't need them in order.

So that's 50 players in all, and a punchy time limit of 15 minutes to name them. There are some huge names on the list but also a few who never quite made the grade. You'll need a grasp of both to hit the high notes.

FourFourTwo has absolutely loads of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. It's a right old mixed bag, too. Let's start by asking you to name every top flight club in England since 1945 and every club in the Football League right now.

We also want to know whether you can name every club to have won any one of England's top four tiers and if you can put every one of these famous football statues in its place.

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If the Premier League is your football trivia wheelhouse, we've got you covered. Can you get 100 percent in our one-season wonders quiz and then sort these players in order of their total numbers of Premier League appearances?

More of a puzzler? FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 65 features clues on Premier League title winners, the Super League, famous sponsors and superagents. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.