‘There is only one obvious positive from this season’ Michael Owen on Liverpool’s sole silver lining from a disappointing campaign
Liverpool legend Michael Owen looks back on a season to forget for Arne Slot’s side
Even the most diehard Reds would concede that it’s been a season to forget.
Liverpool entered the current campaign as reigning champions, having secured a record-equalling 20th English title under the guidance of Arne Slot last term, only to collapse in the autumn and see their title hopes go up in smoke.
While Virgil Van Dijk & Co. did eventually recover to qualify for Europe, there have been various causes for concern and consternation along that bumpy road, from the manager reportedly falling out with key men, star player Mo Salah announcing his wish to leave at the end of the season and a seemingly endless list of injuries.
‘Hopefully a lot of those injured players come back and they're fighting fit for next season' Michael Owen laments the amount of lay offs Liverpool have suffered this term
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With just one game left to play – a win at home against Brentford on Sunday would confirm Champions League qualification – it’s time to take stock ahead of a new campaign. Yet former Liverpool striker Michael Owen is struggling to see too many positives.
“Well, the positives are sort of the negatives as well, in many ways.” Owen tells FourFourTwo on behalf of bet Champions League.
“The amount of injuries that we've sustained, and the fact that many of those players will hopefully be available again for the start of next season, is a negative that will be a huge positive again soon.
“Hopefully a lot of those come back and they're fighting fit.
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The likes of Alexander Isak, and obviously Hugo Ekitike is a bad one, so you know there's some seriously talented players that have got injured, so some of the players coming back should be a big boost to the manager next term.”
Having said that, there has been one standout player for Liverpool this season, and Owen hopes to see his form continue into next season.
“I think the form of Dominik Szoboszlai is one of the only obvious positives,” he says.
“I'm struggling to find many others. To be honest, it's not been an ideal season, and they're probably the two most positive aspects.”
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
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