“If we’re having a stinker, I’m not going to scream and shout at the lads. Those days are gone” Matt Grimes on maturing as a leader at Coventry City

Matt Grimes begins the new season as one of Coventry City’s on-pitch leaders, with his experience a vital part of last year’s successful promotion campaign.

The 30-year-old joined the Sky Blues in January 2025, ending a decade-long stint at Swansea City, during which time he learned a thing or two about leadership.

As Grimes prepares for his latest challenge of defying the naysayers and setting about masterminding a Premier League survival bid, he has reflected on how his own leadership role has evolved.

Grimes on why he doesn’t always need to shout

Grimes joined Coventry in January 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some leaders will go for the fire-and-brimstone approach, being the loudest voice in the dressing room with theatrics on display, Grimes believes experience has taught him that this approach is no longer necessary.

“If we’re having a stinker and I come in screaming and shouting at half-time, the lads aren’t going to take me seriously, because they know that’s not the type of person I am,” he tells FourFourTwo.

Coventry are back in the top flight for the first time since 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That marks a significant change from earlier in his career, as he now sees autheticity is vital when it comes to commanding a dressing room.

“I think gone are the days where you need to be the loudest, scream and shout,” he continues, underlining the point that modern football leadership has evolved from the days of the loudest voice carrying the most weight.

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With more than 500 career games under his belt, Grimes’ messaging comes from a place of experience and consistancy, where setting the standard himself can be a far more effective way of rallying the troops.

And it is this kind of level-headedness that will be vital this season.

Coventry start their first Premier League campaign since 2001 as one of the bookies' favourites to go straight back down, but Grimes believes lessons were learned last year which they can bring forward.

The Sky Blues won the Championship by 11 points last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We dominated at the start, had a wobble mid-season, but then recovered and won again,” he recounts as he looks back at a season in which Frank Lampard’s side would eventually finish 11 points clear of the chasing pack.

“We won eight out of nine to cement our place at the top. Seasons like that don’t happen often.

“It will sink in eventually, but even now, I don’t think it’s fully sunk in,”