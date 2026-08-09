“The manager is my nephew but I don’t know if Coventry are good enough to stay in the Premier League” Harry Redknapp on the challenge facing Frank Lampard this season

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The Sky Blues are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2001

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Frank Lampard, Manager of Coventry City, celebrates becoming champions with his players after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Portsmouth at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 21, 2026 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Lampard led Coventry to the Championship title last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Coventry City prepare for their first season back in the top flight for a generation, few are under any illusions as to the task facing them over the next nine months.

Boss Frank Lampard delivered promotion in style last season, as the Sky Blues followed up their 2025 play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland by easing to the Championship title, finishing 11 points clear of the chasing pack.

The former England and Chelsea midfielder now faces an altogether different task now though, as he works to ensure that Coventry do not go one-and-done in the Premier League.

Harry Redknapp on Frank Lampard’s task

Harry Redknapp at Soccer Aid 2023

Harry Redknapp is Frank Lampard's uncle (Image credit: Alamy)

Should Lampard need advice of how to approach the coming season, he won’t have to look far, as his uncle Harry Redknapp is one of the most experienced managers of recent times and knows a thing or two about Premier League survival.

But even Redknapp is baulking at the challenge his nephew faces, despite seeing the 48-year-old excel in the dugout last season.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Haji Wright of Coventry City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Portsmouth at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 21, 2026 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Coventry won the Championship by 11 points last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s surprised me,” Redknapp admits to FourFourTwo. "I didn’t see them going up at the start of the year.

“I didn’t see Coventry in it at all. I thought if they could finish sixth, maybe make the play-offs, it’d be a great season for him.”

And if Coventry are to beat the drop this year, Lampard will again have to exceed expectations.

“What he’s got to do is make sure he goes into the new Premier League season prepared,” Redknapp continues. “Are they going to be good enough to stay up? That’s the problem.”

Redknapp is also quick to point out that promising coaches that impress in the second tier can quickly find themselves under immense pressure.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Frank Lampard manager / head coach of Coventry City celebrates a goa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Portsmouth at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 21, 2026 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Lampard has previously managed in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We’ve seen it so many times before,” he continues. “Good young managers that know the game and have done an excellent job, quickly watch all their hard work unravel.

“When results aren’t going your way, you have people calling up the radio. You get idiots who don’t know what they’re talking about coming on and going, ‘Well, yeah, we’re losing because he's a Championship manager’.

“What a load of rubbish.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

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